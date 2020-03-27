Main Street Portsmouth selling certificates to support local business

While the COVID-19 issue hits everyone nearly everywhere imaginable, Main Street Portsmouth is attempting to assist local businesses by selling gift certificates while people practice social distancing.

“I’ve spoken with most of our downtown business and restaurant owners and they are all currently adapting their strategies and trying new things to practice responsible business, but many are also experiencing heavy profit losses. I know of some that have just closed, because they weren’t making enough to justify staffing,” Main Street Portsmouth Executive Director Joseph Pratt said. “While we are doing the responsible thing, it is also important to remember these businesses and give them support.”

To battle this emergency and lack of commerce, Pratt says that Main Street is now selling gift certificates that will be honored by the participating businesses.

“It is very tough to stay in business today, but even harder given our current situation,” Pratt explained. “Many business owners sacrifice to keep their businesses alive year-round and it is important that we remember to support them so that they have a fighting chance.”

Gift certificates can be found on their website, www.mspohio.org and they come in increments of $25 and $50. On the website is also a list of businesses accepting the certificates.

“We plan on keeping this feature so we will likely grow the list of participating businesses and continue to develop this service.”

Pratt also says that Main Street will not be charging any fees for this service, either for the customer or the business.

“The way we see it, offering this service is a part of our mission and we are proud to be able to offer anything at all to help our friends in business,” Pratt said. “It may not be much, but it is what we have come up with to date and will continue to explore other methods of assisting the local economy and those earning from it.”

Those participating in the service include 7Pour0, Fork & Finger, Patties and Pints, Port City Cafe and Pub, Portsmouth Brewing Company, Scioto Ribber, Sonora Mexican Grill, Toro Loco Mexican Restaurant, Brooks & Willows, Castle Comics and Dusty Pixels, Charm Boutique, Ghosts in the Attic, Happy Pot, Hidden Treasures, Mr. Boneyfiddle’s Riddle Room, Rag-N-Bone, Remember When Antiques, River Town Antique Mall, Tootsies, Unique Antiques Warehouse, Wright’s Farm Center, and Vanity Hair Salon.

Main Street Portsmouth is a 501©3 nonprofit in downtown Portsmouth, with the mission of building community by revitalizing downtown. They host over 60 events this year; oversee a $30,000+ beautification fund; act as a voice for small business; and assist city and county leadership in building a Portsmouth we are all proud of.

