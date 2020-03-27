City of Portsmouth removing basketball hoops

A press release on Friday from the Office of Portsmouth City Manager Sam Sutherland stated that numerous complaints are being received in regards to citizens not adhering to guidelines set forth by Governor Mike DeWine to aid in the fight against the COIVID-19 pandemic.

The release stated that Sutherland wanted to remind citizens of the importance of abiding by the state recommendations, as well as those issued by the county and city.

“They have been implemented for the protection of all of us. Social distancing is a must and large gatherings of people are not helping the situation,” read the release. “Please be respectful to each other as these measures play an important role in helping us all return to normalcy in our daily lives.”

Earlier this week Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stated that some cities have been forced to remove basketball hoops temporally and shut down parks due to individuals not practicing social distancing. City Manager Sutherland confirmed that basketball hoops within the City of Portsmouth are in the process of removal.

“We are in the process of removing hoops and sealing off some of the areas to help with this,” said Sutherland. “The main thing we are trying to stress is this is in the best interest of everyone and we are asking folks to please comply.”

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

