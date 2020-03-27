Pike County reports first confirmed COVID-19 case

WAVERLY- The Pike County General Health District is reporting the first positive case of COVID-19 in a Pike County resident.

According to a release from Pike County General Health District, the case is not associated with travel outside of the state but does include a travel history to the Cleveland area.

The patient had been tested at the Southern Ohio Medical Center Drive-Thru testing location.

SOMC released a statement that said everyone who may have come into contact with the patient have been notified.

“Pike County residents need to understand that this positive case doesn’t change how the health district is responding to this pandemic.,” The release states. “We have already been operating under the assumption that we already have COVID-19 cases in our community along with community spread, but with the limited testing options available, we just had not yet seen a positive case.”

The health district and Pike EMA have been working with community partners, government agencies, state and federal responders, and others for several weeks to prepare the community for the potential impact of a COVID-19 outbreak.

“We have our first case, we have community spread, and we will have more cases. Residents of Pike County need to take Gov. DeWine’s Stay At Home Order seriously. If you do not need to be out, then you shouldn’t be. How our community responds to the Order and other advice we have been giving out — such as social distancing, hand washing, cover your cough, etc. — will determine the amount of community spread. Everyone working together, following guidelines, and using common sense can have a huge impact on our number of cases.”

The health district will not be releasing any additional demographic information relating to the case.

“We want to protect the privacy of the individual during this time of illness. PCGHD is contacting anyone who

was in close contact with the individual,” according to the release.

PCGHD infectious disease staff are following the department’s infectious disease investigation guidelines. They are regularly communicating with the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) as well as other public health partners in the county to work as efficiently as possible to handle each case and their close contacts.

PCGHD staff has also prepared for a pandemic such as this through the Public Health Emergency Preparedness program.

