COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Numbers from the Ohio Department of Health state that as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 704, up 140 from Tuesday’s reported 564 cases.

One case of the Coronavirus has now been confirmed in Lawrence County. The department also stated 182 individuals across the state have been hospitalized due to the Coronavirus, with 75 in intensive care units. Two additional deaths were also reported by the department, leaving the number of COVID-19 deaths for the state of Ohio at 10.

During his press conference on Wednesday, Governor DeWine once again spoke about those stepping up and doing things to spread awareness of the importance of social distancing. One effort, according to DeWine is a Tik Tok dance trend becoming popular online called the social distancing dance, encouraging others to stay home while raising money for worthy causes.

DeWine thanked members of the Ohio Congressional Delegation for putting together a third package that passed overnight and expanded unemployment assistance, aided individuals and hospitals, among other efforts. “We’re very grateful for our members for working hard on these things,” said DeWine. DeWine also extended his thanks to the members of the General Assembly who were in session on Wednesday.

Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton stated that the 704 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were only the tip of the iceberg as Ohio was still very limited on the availability of testing. Acton stated that the number of male and female individuals were growing closer together, with cases found in ages 0-95. Acton predicted that based on recent increases, the number of cases will jump exceptionally by Thursday afternoon.

