Lawrence County reports first case of COVID-19

Commissioners in Lawrence County, Ohio have confirmed the county’s first case of COVID-19.

During a Facebook Livestream Wednesday, Commissioners of Lawrence County Ohio announced that a resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Health Commissioner Georgia Dillon said the patient has not been hospitalized, has not traveled recently and has had no known exposure to a confirmed case.

Dillon stated the health department will not be releasing any demographic location of the resident to protect the privacy of the individual during their time of illness.

Officials said they are working to contact anyone the patient may have come into contact with.

No other information about the case has been released.

