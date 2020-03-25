Portsmouth attorney’s home and business raided by law enforcement

PORTSMOUTH – Local law enforcement officials from the Portsmouth Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrived at Portsmouth attorney Michael Mearan’s house and business located on 547 sixth Street in Portsmouth after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

According to witnesses at the scene and a Portsmouth Daily Times reporter, members of law enforcement were in vests and crime lab trucks were at both his home and business. Michael Mearan was placed into handcuffs by law enforcement but has since been released.

Officers from both organizations entered the home and business of Mearan and have since begun removing boxes of items from the premises while establishing a perimeter on the Court and sixth Street block of downtown Portsmouth, just across from the Scioto County Courthouse building.

Officers have also been seen investigating an RV on the side of Mearan’s home where duct tape was used to seal off the windows by officers.

At 12:38 p.m. the block of Mearan’s home was still blocked off by police and boxes were still being removed from the home.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Portsmouth Daily Times will update as more information becomes available. Please follow this story as it continues to develop.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_91164549_10206840623689745_6022441827221635072_n-1.jpg

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

