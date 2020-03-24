COVID-19 could lead to online 4-H auctions

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda, COVID-19 could change the way 4-H sales operate throughout the state during the 2020 fair season.

In a letter sent from the department to all county and independent fair boards and members, Pelanda notes that spring is the time when preparations for fair season begin with live-stock weigh in and contracts with vendors. Pelanda states that while the governor’s orders have not yet made direct changes to the 2020 fair season, the limiting of gatherings exceeding 50 people, 10 as recommended by the Federal Government, would interrupt fair operations if not lifted beforehand. Pelanda also stated that a spike in the virus is anticipated in May. “For today, I would suggest that with all these facts taken into consideration, that fair boards should consider the value of at-home students working on a 4-H of fair project, as we explore the possibility of online auctions of those projects in the event the Governor should alter the 2020 fair season,” said Pelanda.

Pelanda states that while children being home from school would have time to work on a fair or 4-H project, the decision on whether to purchase animals must be made now by youth and their families.

4-H members show their goats at last year’s fair. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_goat5.jpg 4-H members show their goats at last year’s fair. Ivy Potter| Daily Times

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

