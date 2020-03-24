122 new COVID-19 cases overnight in Ohio

During Governor DeWine’s news conference on Tuesday, updated numbers on the Coronavirus spread were given with 122 new cases, totaling 564 confirmed cases in the state.

The data also indicated two additional COVID-19 related deaths, with eight deaths up from six deaths on Monday. One COVID-19 death was reported as the confirmed case from Gallia County. With 49 counties now displaying confirmed cases, the virus has been reported in more than half of the state of Ohio and is now surfacing in rural counties.

DeWine began the news conference by thanking everyone that was doing everything within their power to stop the spread of the virus and practicing responsible social distancing. To encourage the public to remain cautious during this time and continue to practice precautionary measures, such as social distancing, DeWine and his office reached out to well-known individuals from Ohio to help get the message across. DeWine previewed this series of videos from figures from Ohio State University, University of Dayton, Cincinnati Reds, Columbus Blue Jackets and more each featuring the hashtag #InThisTogetherOhio and #StayHomeOhio.

Per the request of an email received by DeWine, during the conference, DeWine stated that activities such as visiting cemeteries are perfectly fine to continue doing during the Stay at Home order. DeWine said that during this period, they are examining closely the actions taken by other countries and states early on, and making any changes as needed.

“I think it’s important that we recall what our goal is and how we achieve the goal. One of the very specific goals is to flatten that curve and do what we have to do so that our health care is not overwhelmed and can take care of those who need to be hospitalized,” DeWine said.

DeWine stated this goes for COVID-19 patients as well as everyday medical emergencies like heart attack and stroke.

“Were doing this in two ways. One of those in social distancing, which we talked about in the videos social distancing. Things that each and every one of us can do every day. We keep talking about that because we know it is very important and what we do today will impact where we are in the next few weeks as we go forward. The other thing that we have to do, and we’re doing these simultaneously, is really working on capacity. This is something Dr. Acton, Lt. Governor Husted, and myself and all our team and teams across the state are working on every single day,” he said.

DeWine shared they are approaching this one step at a time to ensure doctors and first responders have the personal protection equipment they need. DeWine said the needs of hospitals across the state are being analyzed to determine what is being needed and where.

“We’re working on this,” said DeWine.

One major effort, according to DeWine, is the merging of Dr. Acton’s health teams into the EOC emergency operations center. DeWine said the EOC has existed for several years and operates in the event of an emergency, which could be anything from the current COVID-19 pandemic to a flood, or tornado.

“What’s happen is the medical team has merged in there, some of our team, and each day I’m able to talk directly to them and get an update as far as how things are going,” the governor said.

DeWine stated that personal protective equipment (PPE), which consists of masks, gloves, gowns, is a huge concern and that his teams are working hard to ensure PPE is available in hospitals and for first responders. To put matters in perspective, DeWine said in one hour, roughly 36 pairs of gloves are used to tend to one patient in an intensive care unit.

“This is why we have ordered nonessential or elective surgery to be postponed across the state. “We’ve asked dentists, we’ve asked veterinarians, to conserve their supplies and again not do surgery unless extremely necessary. We are asking private business to help us in regard to this. We’re asking some of them to give us equipment and be involved in procuring and making some of this equipment,” said DeWine. “I want to thank everyone out there, there’s so many of you working on this and it is certainly very important for all of us.”

DeWine shared that each day he is thinking of those with small businesses, who are unable to go to work because of the order.

“What we’ve done, we’ve done to protect lives,” said DeWine.

DeWine stated his views are aligned with President Trump in the desire for things to return to normal to allow people to return to work.

“Each day that we can’t move forward is a frustrating thing. I think we’re all in this together and we all really have the same feelings about this,” DeWine said. “The truth is, protecting people and the economy are not mutually exclusive. One depends upon the other. The fact is that we save our economy by first saving lives. We have to do it and we have to do it in that order.”

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

