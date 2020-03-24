Just because you can’t visit them, doesn’t mean you can’t connect.

Nearly two weeks ago the first closings began causing many nursing homes and senior living centers to close their doors to visitors. In the rise of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the globe, some areas took the precautions to shield those most vulnerable.

With no visitors allowed in or residents allowed out, local facilities found a creative way of letting those on the outside know, they are doing fine.

“They have begun writing to their families, a ‘Message from our home,’” Tonya Ruggles, an activity director with Edgewood said.

Residents of the homes have posed with a dry ease board that contains a message for their loved ones, and the messages have taken social media by storm.

In Lucasville, Edgewood Manor has two facilities packed with ‘at risk’ individuals. They are still running as normal other than closing their doors to the public.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, young children, pregnant women and the elderly are at a higher risk to suffer from COVID-19. The mortality rate also increases.

To protect those within, Ruggles, explained that everything is still operational. They have taken it upon themselves to ensure a safe and healthy environment both physically and mentally. Ohio has transitioned to a stay at home order enforced by Governor Mike DeWine as of Tuesday. Edgewood has practiced these instructions for nearly two weeks to ensure the virus does not spread.

Social distancing and the basics of washing hands, avoiding touching one’s face and being extra cautious is high on the priority list of keeping everyone healthy.

“They can’t eat together in the lobby anymore,” Ruggles said. “They are still having activities, just individually now.”

Edgewood One in Lucasville has seen messages and works of art appear on small dry erase boards. The individual and their priceless piece has their photo taken and sent to their family.

“It’s good for them and their families,” Ruggles said. “It’s a way to keep them entertained and let everyone know, the phones still work.”

Edgewood One houses 77 individuals. Anyone can still contact their family members remotely whether it be Facebook, messaging or a phone call.

“It’s a creative way to let everyone know, ‘we’re all right,” Ruggles said.

Edgewood Manor has seen to it that their residents are healthy, happy, and entertained with creative and safe activities.

By: Bailey Watts bwatts@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Bailey Watts (740) 353-3101 Ext 1931

Reach Bailey Watts (740) 353-3101 Ext 1931

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times