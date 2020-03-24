Commissioners adjust meeting proceedures amid COVID-19

The Scioto County Commissioners met Tuesday for their first meeting following newly implemented COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The meetings, now being only held once per week, will continue to be live-streamed on the Scioto County Commissioners’ Facebook page, but will no longer permit members of the public or press to be in attendance.

“As everyone can see we have a little bit of a different setup today,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis. “The reason that is, is because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recommendations from our governor and Health Director for the state of Ohio, we have limited the access to our meetings to where the public is not here, nor is the press but everyone is able to listen via social media. We are going to look into expanding that as well into other avenues. This is something the Ohio Attorney General because of the crisis we’re in said we were able to do so we don’t expose people needlessly to each other.”

Commissioners stated that for the time being they found it necessary to switch from two meetings per week to only one meeting to limit exposure to staff within their own offices. Davis read from the resolution which stated that the Scioto County Commissioners would meet each week on Tuesday at their regular meeting time of 9:30 a.m. until April 6.

According to the resolution, the modification will end should the Ohio Governor rescind the state of emergency, but will otherwise be evaluated on April 6 where it may be amended to a later date. Commissioners stated that these measures will also extend into business being conducted in the Commissioner’s Office with no one permitted to visit the office and instead are being directed to contact the office via phone, fax or email.

Commissioners urged members of the community to not panic as confirmed cases begin appearing closer to Scioto County, but to instead remain cautious and follow instructions from officials. “Stay calm, is the most important thing to do. We have been, we are dealing with an unprecedented situation the good thing is we have not had any confirmed cases in Scioto County. But please don’t take that as a license to go about your day just as you normally would. Just because we don’t have cases here doesn’t mean we don’t have cases here,” said Davis. Davis stated that according to health professionals and those directly involved with monitoring COVID-19 it is very possible there are already cases locally.

“We don’t say that to alarm people, we say that to prepare people and to arm people with that knowledge that we can’t go about our daily lives as we would want to freely,” said Davis.

When asked their opinions on people in the community pulling together to provide necessary services and volunteering on behalf of others, the commissioners commented that these people are truly heroes.

“I’m seeing so many stepping up and doing what they can,” said Davis. Davis listed those making sure children home from school are still provided with meals, and individuals crafting masks during the current shortage of personal protection equipment as just some showing heroic actions during this difficult time. “Thank you,” said Davis.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

