DeWine freezes government hiring

During Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s news conference Monday updated numbers in relation to the Coronavirus were released.

As of Monday, there were 442 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in 46 different Ohio counties, with six deaths. DeWine also stated 104 individuals have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, many of those in intensive care units.

DeWine reiterated the fact that daycares across the state would have to have a Temporary Pandemic Child Care License by Thursday in order to remain in operation during the “Stay at Home” order. DeWine stated that under the guidelines presented to facilities granted this license, the limited spaces would be given first priority to those working in relation to essential business, such as children of health care providers, first responders, or other fields or businesses which are to remain open.

DeWine stated he will be working with the state Legislature this week and expressed his thanks to those individuals for staying in communication during this difficult time.

“We’re all in this together,” said DeWine.

The dramatic decrease in state revenues during this period of limited activity led DeWine to make some new announcements.

“It’s important as Governor that I take action now. We should not wait, we have to take action now,” said DeWine. “So today I am ordering the following, I am ordering an immediate hiring freeze in state government.”

DeWine stated the only exception would be the hiring of those directly involved in helping to fight the Coronavirus. “Any other position there is a hiring freeze now. There will now be a freeze on contract services, which goes into effect right now.”

DeWine stated a conference with members of the cabinet was scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, with members already instructed to look for cuts they could make immediately to budgets and spending, up to 20%.

“We’re looking to the departments to start coming together for a list of things that can be cut,” said DeWine. “The earlier we start slowing down on spending, the more impact it’s going to have. So, we are doing that right now.”

DeWine reminded the public that the “Stay at Home” order would go into effect at 11:59 p.m., and said the order was important to encourage social distancing. All nonessential businesses are to close when the order goes into effect Monday night. Employees who are working during the order and feel that unsafe working conditions could put themselves or others at risk are encouraged to present the situation to their company or management or contact the local health department. “Don’t call 911,” said DeWine.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

