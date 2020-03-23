In a time of uncertainty and fears, the community is looking out for their neighbors in the midst of the pandemic.

In the local area, many have been laid off throughout the last few weeks after an order to shut the doors on bars and restaurants leaving many in the foodservice industry without a paycheck.

This is where Mike Ratliff stepped in.

On the back of an idea his friend had, Ratliff has taken to giving back to the community. He is doing this through live drawings for gift cards each week.

On Facebook Live, Ratliff is holding a raffle from a pool of 80 names. The names within are those that have recently been laid off or “May just need some help,” as Ratliff puts it.

“The Ratliff Raffle is about helping your neighbor,” Ratliff said. “The foodservice industry was hit hard and first. We’re just trying to help them.”

From various sources and “generous” souls, enough money has been accumulated to help an individual each week.

Ratliff shared each Friday for approximately the next eight weeks he will be going live to host, hold and complete the raffle. The gift cards may not always be the same, but each week someone from that pool will win.

Grocery cards, gasoline, and cards to different stores will be chosen as time goes on. He states it won’t always be the same card, this week it’s a $100 Kroger gift card.

To keep it fair, he is removing winners’ names as they appear to allow others in the group a chance to take home some plastic money.

“Waiters, bartenders, maybe even a mother with her kids.” Those that Ratliff says were hit the hardest is who needs the help and whom he is trying to help.

He would explain the local area is feeling the ramifications of the COVID-19 outbreak and he just wants to help.

“Portsmouth, Ironton, Wheelersburg and now Kentucky.” He concluded, “We have to take care of each other.”

Each Friday for the next upcoming weeks, the drawing will be held at 5 p.m. on Ratliff’s profile. You can find him on Facebook.

“It’s just something you do, out of the goodness of your heart,” Ratliff said.

Locals help one another

