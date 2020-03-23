Essential businesses only to remain open

Governor Mike DeWine, along with Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D. MPH, announced on Sunday that Ohio would be under a “Stay at Home” order which will go into effect Monday at 12 a.m.

The order, similarly, called a “Shelter in Place” or “Healthy at Home” order in states like Illinois and Kentucky, will close all nonessential businesses and ask that residents stay at home to avoid further spread of the COVID-19 virus. According to local officials, however, there are currently no plans that would limit transportation from Ohio to Kentucky by closing bridges.

“All persons may leave their homes or place of residence only for Essential Activities, Essential Government Functions, or to participate in Essential Businesses and Operations,” the order states.

According to the order, businesses relating to Healthcare and Public Health Operations, Human Services Operations, Governmental Functions and Essential Infrastructure are deemed essential and permitted to remain open.

These include businesses such as food production, distribution, fulfillment centers, storage facilities, marinas, construction relating to medical, public works, schools, housing or business, building management and maintenance, airport operations, utility maintenance, distribution centers, solid waste collection and removal, and telecommunication services.

Pharmacies, medical equipment suppliers, medical offices of various kinds, government health-related offices such as department of aging, department of disabilities, businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services will also remain open.

Other businesses remaining open are those which sell groceries, medicine, food and drink, religious entities, gas stations and financial and insurance institutions.

Locally, the Portsmouth City Manager’s Office stated Monday that the water department, sewer department, and sanitation department will all follow regular schedule while the engineering/building department will be closed with telephone calls being accepted and plans to have available a deposit box located outside of the Department. The City Manager’s Office and Community Development Office will also be closed to the public but will accept telephone calls and emails.

The announcement advised Portsmouth City Employees to check with their department head if they are unsure of their schedule.

“We appreciate all of our employees and our goal is to limit the exposure to COVID-19. We ask everyone to be patient and we encourage all citizens to practice social distancing and heed the Ohio Department of Health and Governor’s orders,” read the announcement from the City.

Along with the order, DeWine announced that beginning Thursday all daycares must apply for a Temporary Pandemic Child Care license and follow by such guidelines as no more than six children per teacher, no more than six children per class, rigorous cleaning of shared spaces, and limited interactions with parents at drop off and pick up times.

The “Stay at Home” order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 6, 2020, unless the order is rescinded or modified.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

