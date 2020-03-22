Three Scioto County women arrested for rape

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announced that his detectives had received information that several children, male and female from the ages of three to 13 had been sexually molested.

Captain John W. Murphy stated that detectives have been working around the clock on obtaining information on possible victims. As a result of this ongoing investigation, detectives have identified several child victims that have been sexually assaulted. During this investigation, the detectives contacted Scioto County Children services to have children removed and placed into a safe home.

Captain John W. Murphy stated that throughout this investigation detectives were able to obtain evidence that multiple children had been taken to a house in the Wheelersburg area by adults where they were traded for drugs and money. As a result, the children were sexually assaulted by several people that included being filmed and pictures being taken. Captain Murphy stated that detectives will continue to work on this joint investigation with all other agencies to include the Scioto County Prosecutors Office, FBI and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. We will continue to work effortlessly with these agencies to assure the safety of all the children in our community.

Arrested was Magan R Richmond age 32 of 31 Lindeman Rd. Portsmouth Ohio, Tasha Stringer age 37 of 220 Germany Hollow Road Wheelersburg Ohio and Kathryn McMullen age 36 of 422 Brushy Fork Road South Webster Ohio. All three women have been charged with 1 count of rape a felony of the 1st degree and are currently being held in the Scioto County jail on a $100,000 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, March 23.

Captain John W. Murphy stated this is still an ongoing investigation and that more charges will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on these individuals along with others on a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_Web-photo-1.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_Tasha-N.-Stringer-1.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_Kathryn-McMullen-1.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_Magan-R.-Richmond-1.jpg