DeWine issues stay at home order

In the latest series of actions taken by the Ohio state government and Governor Mike DeWine to prevent spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), DeWine announced at his Sunday afternoon press conference that Ohio would be issuing a statewide stay at home as signed by the state’s Director of the Department of Health, Amy Acton.

DeWine provided details about the new order which will be enforced by local health departments and local law enforcement. The new measure in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus by DeWine and the Ohio state government will go into effect on Monday at 11:59 p.m. and will remain in place until April 6th.

“There is nothing in the order that we haven’t already been talking about. There is nothing in this that I haven’t been asking you to do for the last few weeks,” DeWine stated in a series of tweets. “#StayHomeOhio: It does permit exceptions to staying home. Common sense exceptions: leaving for health and safety, for necessary supplies and services, for outdoor activity (walking your dog, going to a park — although playgrounds are closed). You can leave home to take care of others. You can take care of your neighbor, your family, your friend. The second part of the #StayHomeOhio order talks about essential workers and businesses. We used the Homeland Security guidelines. These are the accepted businesses that are essential for us to continue to live.”

DeWine stated Ohioans who decide not to follow the order could face a second-degree misdemeanor.

“We don’t look to see a bunch of people arrested. This is not what we want to accomplish. By doing the #StayHome health order, we can convey the seriousness of this. The businesses that stay open must figure out how to follow these guidelines,” DeWine said.

DeWine announced that the process of take-out or carry-out food from local restaurants is still one that Ohioans make take part in, as well as announcing that all childcare centers must operate under a Temporary Pandemic Child Care license.

“All childcare centers, beginning on Thursday, must operate under a Temporary Pandemic Child Care license,” DeWine stated. “We will also go down to a maximum of six children per room. This is a dramatic change, but it’s necessary to minimize the risk to these kids. #COVID19OhioReady”

Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced an updated opportunity for business and workers to apply for benefits such as unemployment or other means of financial assistance.

“Today, we are announcing that businesses and workers can now access all of these resources in one place at: http://Coronavirus.ohio.gov/BusinessHelp,” Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Sunday. This portal includes information on unemployment benefits, the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, the Liquor Buyback Program, modified rules for trucking to help ship critical supplies into the state, the delay of BWC Premiums, etc. There are businesses all over the state hiring by the thousands. Amazon, Walmart, Kroger, Meijer, Giant Eagle, Discount Drug Mart —- this info is there for you at http://ohiomeansjobs.com.”

