Spreading cheer!

It’s beginning to look a lot like… Christmas?

As residents stay home and practice social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19, one local family has decided to spread some cheer and send a powerful message at the same time.

While enjoying their porch and practicing social distancing, Lucinda Delabar Mowery and her husband came up with an idea. After seeing a post on Facebook about spreading happiness during a time that could be dark and depressing, the Mowerys decided to place Christmas lights up on their house.

“My husband and I were sitting out on our porch Friday evening enjoying a nice bottle of wine,” Mowery said. “I read a post on social media saying it would be nice if everyone would decorate their houses with Christmas lights and put out an inspirational quote to help lighten the mood during these difficult times.”

With a little inspiration from the wine and an idea from social media, Mowery and her husband began to come up with a design and figure out what their inspirational quote would be.

“After a couple of glasses of wine, this was our inspirational quote… ‘sanitize,’” Mowery said.

After couple came up with their inspirational quote, they began working on their lights display, with a few minutes of creative thinking Mowery came up with the display of a hand sanitizer bottle labeled “Germ -X.” Beside the bottle made out of string lights, the word sanitize has been spelled out along the fence.

“I want people to be safe and cautious, but not to forget to smile,” Mowery said.

While the Mowerys have put up their decorations to help spread some cheer, they also know it is important to follow health officials’ guidelines during the pandemic.

“Listening to the medical professionals and staying put,” Mowery said. “Stay safe and don’t stress, because your mental health is just as important as your physical health.”

As for what feedback Mowery has been receiving, she says that she has heard nothing but positive comments and plans to keep the display up until the end of the pandemic.

“Good comments and happy faces, honestly… I think they all love it!” Mowery said. “I plan to leave it up until this is over…or I run out replacement bulbs.”

While practicing social distancing, residents can view Mowery’s display on the 1200 block of 20th Street in Portsmouth.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_Lights-2-1.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_Lights-1-1.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_lights-3-1.jpg

Portsmouth couple put up Christmas lights to spread cheer

By Adam Black ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Adam Black at (740)353-3101 ext. 1927 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Adam Black at (740)353-3101 ext. 1927

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights