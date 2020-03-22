SOMC implements no visitor policy

Due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19, Southern Ohio Medical Center will no longer allow visitors.

The change to the visitor policy is to ensure the health and safety of patients, staff and the community. The restrictions begin Saturday, March 21.

Exceptions to the policy include:

Patients receiving special care (i.e. hospice, palliative or end-of-life care)

» Maternity (one support person)

These policies are effective on March 21, 2020, and apply to all SOMC locations.

Visitors will be screened before entering the facility and may be asked to leave if they’ve had symptoms (fever, dry cough, shortness of breath) in the last 24 hours or exposures in the last 14 days.

All visitors must wash their hands, or use hand sanitizer when entering and leaving rooms. SOMC will regularly review and update visitation restrictions as needed, which may include the addition of more restrictive guidelines. SOMC thanks the community for their cooperation and patience during this unique event.