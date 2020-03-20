Greysbranch Elementary teachers donate supplies to first responders

As COVID-19 continues to spread, teachers at Greybranch Elementary in Greenup are thinking of first responders.

Following the recent order of school closures in Kentucky, teachers met Monday one last time before the two-week closing to answer questions parents and students might have had and to donate hand sanitizer to first responders who will be on the front lines. At the same time, the rest of the state is home.

“I saw a post on Facebook from Ricky Craft, who works with the Lloyd Fire Department about first responders needing hand sanitizer,” fourth-grade teacher Cherie Carr said. “Where everyone has bought them up so fast, first responders have been having a hard time finding some. I reached out to him and he said they were in need.”

Carr shared since school has been closed and teachers normally buy an abundance of cleaning products and hand sanitizers at the beginning of the school year, she knew it would serve first responders better than sitting on shelves for weeks.

“Many teachers purchase products with their own money and stock up in case a student doesn’t bring any in or we run out,” Carr said.

As teachers reported to school Monday, Carr sent out a message asking if anyone would be interested in donating hand sanitizer products to first responders.

“In a matter of minutes, I had messages coming to my phone of people willing to donate,” Carr said. “It was really amazing to see how willing everyone was.”

As teachers arrived, a box was placed in the main office for the donations, in a matter of minutes, the box was overflowing with cleaning products including Clorox wipes, sanitizers and lysols.

“Within 15 minutes the box was full, we hope we can help those who are still out there working and on the front lines,” Carr said. “We really didn’t do it for the glory, we just know they were in need and we could help them.”

Cleaning supplies and hand sanitizers donated to first responders from teachers at Greysbranch Elementary. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_cleaning-supplies.jpg Cleaning supplies and hand sanitizers donated to first responders from teachers at Greysbranch Elementary.

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

