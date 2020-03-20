First responders are staying safe

First responders and public servants are taking steps to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

In the past week, Ohio and the nation has seen leaders take the steps they believe is the best in limiting the spread of the virus. While some have spoken out about it, others are doing what they can to protect our community.

The sheriff’s office has taken the case very seriously. In a meeting held Friday, they disclosed, the office has made attempts to limit the exposure to the public and their officers.

Sheriff Marty Donini explained that it’s imperative they remain calm and vigilant in “uncertain” times.

“We need to keep our head on our shoulders.” He clarified if everyone, civilian and officer, remain calm, getting through the outbreak will be as smooth as it can be.

Donini said the Sheriff’s office is stressing the basics, washing your hands, keeping safe distances, limiting contact, etc. He also said they had changed the ways they are handling calls.

To limit face to face conduct with the public, they are being cautious with calls coming in. Procedures have changed, not only with who they visit, but who they bring in as well.

Donini shared they won’t stop doing their jobs, “We serve the public.” Currently, new protective equipment such as masks and overalls are being delivered to the office.

“It’s a waiting game; we need to stay focused,” Donini said.

The office has been set to limited access and anyone that may spend some time within the jail is questioned and temperature tested before being admitted.

Currently, CCW’s and background checks are postponed under guidance from the county prosecutor. In terms of fighting fires, New Boston Fire Department has taken steps to ensure their men and women are healthy when called upon.

The basics are being stressed within the NBFD as well. Hand-washing and distancing have been an effective way to limit the spread of the virus, health professionals are telling first responders and the public. New Boston is adhering to its instructions.

Another organization has taken serious steps to limit any chance of exposure.

Portsmouth Ambulance has altered its policies for the time to disenfranchise and the possibility of spreading COVID-19.

Drivers temperatures are taken when they report in for work and are immediately sent home if the slightest of a higher temperature is detected. Not only that, but they have protective gear at the ready for a patient that may be showing symptoms.

Full personal protective equipment, gloves, masks, and gowns are donned the moment a patient displays a symptom. This is to protect the drivers and any patients transported later. Unless a patient is a minor, no family members are currently permitted to ride within the ambulance. The parent or guardian can only ride if they are exhibiting no symptoms at the time.

Currently, transport that is not an emergency is down. Cancer treatments, dialysis, and other necessities are still operational but PEASI, is taking measures to protect the public.

First responders are staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Emergency services are still operational and public defenders are still working to defend Scioto County.

By: Bailey Watts bwatts@aimmediamidwest.com

