DeWine announced first COVID-19 death in the state

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held another announced that Ohio had seen its first death as the result of COVID-19.

“We have entered a new phase in our battle against the Coronavirus. This phase is not unexpected, but it is tragic, nonetheless,” DeWine said. “Yesterday, Ohio, had its first death from the Coronavirus. It was someone who both I and Jon [Husted] knew very well, liked very well and respected very much. Mark Wagner Sr. a prominent attorney in Toledo. Someone who had been on the Board of the Elections, someone who’d been prominent in the Republican Party. He was very respected and liked by everyone who knew him.”

DeWine extended his condolences to Wagner’s wife, children and grandchildren.

“When we hear about these deaths in other states, as we hear about them in Ohio, many times, most of the time we won’t know the individual. It will be another number,” DeWine said. “I think it’s important for us to remember each time we hear of a new death that it is someone that is loved, someone who lived their life, someone who wanted to live longer. Someone who was cherished by the people in their family and community.”

DeWine read 23 Psalms and stated that for a while It will feel as though we are living in a valley of death, but we will get through this.

“It will be spring again in this wonderful beautiful state of Ohio,” said DeWine.

DeWine thanked first responders, health care workers, and those continuing to work and risk their lives to keep others alive and preparing for what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. “You are our heroes. We are grateful for everything that you are doing.”

DeWine stated he, along with the citizens of Ohio, are also thankful for those who continue to keep Ohio moving.

“Whether it’s feeding us, clothing us, making sure we have the medical care we need, thank you. I’m proud of each and every one of you. I’m grateful for what you do,” DeWine said.

DeWine announced during the conference that he will be signing an executive order which will go into effect at the close of business Monday which will close Senior Citizen Centers across the state, while food programs and transportation programs would continue. The order will also close senior day care centers.

“Our grave concern is the danger of those seniors being together and the spread of this virus,” DeWine said.

DeWine stated that while he knows his orders to close various businesses have directly affected jobs, he has not done so lightly and in order to reduce the further spread of the virus.

“I made those decisions because I felt it was abundantly clear that those decisions would save lives, would protect lives,” DeWine said.

DeWine thanked businesses that were closely following the precautions set forth by the state and stated that they are heroes within the business communities and saving lives.

“Sadly, I also continue to receive texts, emails from employees, from people who have observed what is going on in other businesses. Businesses that are not complying, businesses that are recklessly risking the lives of their employees, their employee’s families and everyone they come in contact with. This must stop. I implore you. Please do what is right,” said DeWine.

DeWine stated he took an oath to protect the people. “As I balance that with keeping the economy moving, keep in mind that I air on the side of protecting people.”

While no announcement was to be made today regarding closing businesses, DeWine stated that if the bad and reckless behavior continues that may change.

“The sanctity of life, the protection of life is the most important obligation I have,” said DeWine.

According to Amy Acton, director of Ohio Department of Health, there were 169 as of Friday, with cases in individuals ages 1-91. Acton stated that total is composed of 69 females and 100 males, with 39 hospitalizations and documented cases in 28 counties.

