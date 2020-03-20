Portsmouth City Council meetings canceled until further notice

The Portsmouth City Council has canceled all meetings until further notice.

in a release sent out by Portsmouth City Clerk Diana Ratliff, meetings that were originally scheduled to stream online March 23 and in April have been canceled.

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and at the recommendation of Governor DeWine’s recent decisions, Portsmouth City Council has chosen to cancel Monday, March 23, 2020’s meeting and all other Council and related meetings until further notice,” Ratliff said. “This decision was not made lightly, but for the safety of our Government Leaders and the citizens of our community which is our number one concern.”

