Schools food schedules and locations

The following list is for food pickups or delivery in our Scioto County School Districts. Many were given directly from the schools’ Facebook pages. If you see one missing, not correct, or need an update, please contact kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com. or 740-353-3101 ext. 1928.

The Portsmouth Daily Times will continue to keep you updated on any school and food information as it comes to us during this time.

VALLEY – The next scheduled delivery for lunches will be Monday, March 23, 2020. We will be delivering to the four locations 10 -11 a.m. -Victory Chapel Church -Valley Middle School -Center St. Church -Glendale Community Center To signup for lunches please follow the link on our district website. Or all up-to-date information please continue to check our website https://www.valleyls.org/

GREEN – Monday pickup will include meals for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; Thursday pickup will include meals for Thursday and Friday. Grab and go meals for students in grades PreK through sixth may be picked up at Green Primary School. Grades 7-12 may be picked up at Green High School. For verification purposes, please be prepared to provide the name and student ID number of Green Local Schools students when you pick up. Monday & Thursday pickup Window 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NORTHWEST – Monday and Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1p.m. beginning March 23 at the following locations. All Northwest School building parking lots, Rarden Park, Otway Family Dollar, Morgan Fire Department, McDermott Fire Department if unable to pick up, call 740-259-8565.

PORTSMOUTH WEST – Due to state and federal guidelines, children must be present to receive the meal. You may “pickup” meals at several locations throughout our district. Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday-Friday Locations: Lett Terrace Community Center, Washington Township Fire Department, Turkey Creek Church, Nile Township Fire Department, Buena Vista Fire Department You may call between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. (740-858-1116) with any questions.

WHEELERSBURG is offering Free Breakfast and Lunch Starting Thursday, March 19, all families may drive-thru and pickup meals for their children. Lunch and breakfast will be provided on a first come, first serve basis. Meals will be given to children under 18 who are present in the vehicle. Lunches will include sandwiches, fresh vegetables, fruit and milk. Cereal and other assorted breakfast items, along with fruit, juice and milk will be provided for breakfast. No congregating at the location is permitted.

Free Lunches being passed out Monday-Friday from 10:00-11 a.m. The locations are as follows: Hayport Road – across from Shelleys Paving, Little League Field, Sciotodale FWB Church, Garden City FWB Church, Miller Manor, Wheelersburg Cafeteria!

For all kids under the age of 18, Questions? Please contact Wheelersburg Schools Food Service Department 740-574-0462 740-285-9722 bspires@thenutritiongroup.biz

BLOOM-VERNON – From Mr. Marc Kreischer, Superintendent the 18th, we were able to distribute nearly 900 sack lunches to students. We will again be providing sack lunches to all students at the eight locations throughout the district from 1:00-1:30 p.m. The locations are: Bloom-Vernon Elementary Parking Lot, Union Church, Vernon Park, Intersection at Bloom Lane & Bloom Furnace, New Globe, Germany Hollow Church, Ashley Corner at the Old Store, Scioto Furnace post office. Please continue to follow the district website or Facebook page for the latest information

The SCIOTOVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS staff handed out meals to over 100 students today and there’s more where that came from. Check out our previous posts on Facebook, to get times and locations for meal pickups and drop offs. Hope to hand out even more meals Wednesday.

CLAY – Meals being delivered to students of the Clay community. Call 740-285-8189 if you need help/home deliveries. 5 locations (Rosemount Park, Twin Valley, Rubyville FD, Pleasant Valley, Nat Guard Armoury). M-F 10:30-11:00.

If you cannot pickup meals at these locations because of the lack of transportation, please contact Gerald Penix 740-285-8189 for assistance. Steven Hunter Power Packs will be delivered on Tuesdays of each week along with the meals at these five designated points.

NEW BOSTON – Monday through Friday, will distribute breakfast and lunch packets from 11-12 at the building. Also, our school van will deliver breakfast and lunch meals to the Boston Commons 11:15 – 11:35 and the Kiwanis back parking lot from 11:40 – 12:00.

PORTSMOUTH CITY SCHOOLS – Monday-Friday 10:00-11:00 pick up: Portsmouth-Old Portsmouth Gym, East Portsmouth Elementary-back entrance, Farley Square 14th and Waller, Pizza Hut parking lot 2106 Scioto Trail, Kendall Heights Apartments 17th Street Armory, Apostolic Gospel Church Parking lot 2307 Jackson Ave., Mound Park Area – Hutchins side, Market Street Area – Valley Wholesale Parking lot.

This list could change as schools work through this process.

Minford Superintendent, resource officers, and other helpers preparing to load the buses for food delivery. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_minford-food.jpg Minford Superintendent, resource officers, and other helpers preparing to load the buses for food delivery. Courtesy Photos Tables filled with food prepared for Bloom Vernon students https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_bv-food.jpg Tables filled with food prepared for Bloom Vernon students Courtesy Photos Food being prepared for students at Green Local Schools https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_Green.jpg Food being prepared for students at Green Local Schools Courtesy Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

