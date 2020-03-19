Portsmouth Public Library closing until April 6

The Portsmouth Public Library Board of Trustees met and decided to temporarily close the Library March 19 until at least April 6.

The closure is meant to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The decision mirrors the state’s decision to close K-12 schools until April 6. In addition, both the Ohio Library Council and the American Library Association released recommendations for all public libraries to close for the health of patrons and staff.

“The decision to close the library was not made lightly. We are entering uncharted territory and

we feel this is the right decision at this time,” Director of the Portsmouth Public Library, Paige Williams said. “We are saddened by the need and are looking forward to being open and serving the public as soon as it is appropriate.”

In the meantime, readers can take advantage of free eBooks, audiobooks, movies, and more through the library’s Libby and hoopla apps as well as other resources via our websiteyourppl.org.

The Library system plans to begin curbside service at all locations and online applications for digital library cards. More information about the new services will be released on Monday, March 23.

Materials that are currently out will not be due back until we reopen but can be placed in any of our book-drops. All fines will be waived through April 30. Please check the library’s website at www.yourppl.org and Facebook page for any updates regarding this ongoing situation.