Scioto County Engineer’s Courthouse Office and Garage closed to public

Effective at close of business 3/19/2020, the Scioto County Engineer’s Courthouse Office and Lucasville Garage will be closed to the public. Please call 740-259-5541 for any roadway hazard or emergency issues and leave a message. This number is monitored 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

The Engineer’s Office will continue to operate. Office staff will be working remotely and roadway crews will

continue normal operations. This is subject to change based on conditions in Scioto County related to COVID-19 and direction from Governor De Wine.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.