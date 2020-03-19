Crabtree says previous COVID-19 comments “not carefully chosen”

The Scioto County Commissioners concluded their legislative portion of Thursday’s meeting with a statement from Commissioner Mike Crabtree.

During the previous meeting, held on Tuesday, Crabtree expressed his heated opinion on the decision to postpone elections and criticized the choices being at the state level.

“There were some comments made on Tuesday’s meeting, none of which were intended to offend anyone in Scioto County,” said Commissioner Mike Crabtree. “However, from some of the reactions I’ve seen on social media I think some people may have been offended and for that, I apologize.”

Crabtree then read from a prepared statement which he claimed would shed light on the thoughts of the Commissioners.

“The Board of Scioto County Commissioners is very aware of the dangers that exist with this current pandemic and we are committed to working with state officials in finding solutions to keep the residents of Scioto County safe. Over the past few weeks, we have been taking the necessary steps to prevent exposure to the public and employees of the courthouse.

We have also been in close contact with our EMA, Health Departments and other officials and have attended many meetings to date to prepare and plan for this. We are also working to inform the public on a daily and sometimes hourly basis on new developments. My biggest concern is for the children that have been sent home when the close have closed and I know that we are seeing the best of Scioto County step forward to provide meals for these children.

I applaud them for their effort and am mindful that because this all happened so fast that some children may be overlooked in the process. I know that businesses are hurting and some families are struggling to get through this. I’ve seen firsthand the desperation on the faces of our citizens and it is heartbreaking,” read Crabtree.

“Let me be clear, I voiced my opinion on Tuesday and some of my words were not carefully chosen. The state of Ohio is doing all they can do to help our citizens through this and I had serious concerns about the constitutionality behind the decision to postpone the election. I hope that you understand that my heart, soul and love is behind the citizens of Scioto County. We are living in an unprecedented time and we will continue to work hard for you. God bless you.”

Commissioner Cathy Coleman immediately followed Crabtree’s statement by saying her comments that the decisions were “atrocious” were only in relation to the decision to close the polls due to timing and planning of the decision, not because of the closing of the polls for the safety of the citizens in the state.

“With that being said, there were so much negative comments coming out and it truly upset me, because there’s a lot of people out there that don’t know me personally and they don’t know these gentlemen [Davis, Crabtree] and I wish they did. There’s no way that any of us would put the decision to have an election over the welfare of people that have weakened conditions, are at risk, children, or anyone,” said Coleman. “The dangers to this whole country through this COVID-19 is paramount of importance compared to anything else. I do apologize if anything that I said was misinterpreted. It certainly wasn’t in disapproval of what the Governor is doing.”

Scioto County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Martin was also in attendance at Thursday’s meeting and stated that there remain no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, however, there are currently 50 individuals being tested and some still awaiting results.

From the meeting’s agenda, commissioners made a motion to reject communication from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office in the form of a fully executed copy of memorandum of understanding regarding vehicle transfer to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office. Commissioners stated that the transfer is for one vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Charger Patrol Car with 68,000 miles, and was rejected because the proper procedures were not followed.

“We’re rejecting it because it is not the decision of anyone but the Commissioners on to allow that to happen and there was no request to do that in the first place. Before asking us to accept a contract, I believe there’s due process that needs to be done,” said Davis. “We’re not trying to pick a fight here, we want due process. This is not the way this is supposed to happen.”

Crabtree https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_Crabtree27.jpg Crabtree

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved