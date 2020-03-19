Walmart alters hours again

Walmart has once again changed its hours amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Wednesday officials announced they will be adjusting store hours for the second time in less than a week. The super grocery chain will also be limiting how many of certain items a customer can buy at a time.

Beginning Thursday, all U.S. locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., unless a store is already scheduled to open later.

According to the announcement, the second time change is to help employees better restock shelves and sanitize their stores.

Shifts and other schedules will stay the same for employees during the adjusted hours.

Walmart stores will also be limiting how many items of certain products customers are able to buy at once.

Those items include paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

In addition to the new hours and limitations on products, starting March 24, every Tuesday until April 28, there will be an hourlong senior shopping event for customers 60 and older.

