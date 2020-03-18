Portsmouth City Council streaming meetings

In response to Governor DeWine’s restrictions of large gatherings and the current coronavirus pandemic, Portsmouth City Council meetings set for Monday, March 23rd and April 13th will not be open to the public.

The Council meeting will be streamed live via Facebook to the public, this is in accordance with Ohio statute 5502.24. http://codes.ohio.gov/orc/5502.24.

The City of Portsmouth strives to be responsible and to protect the entire community and we would encourage everyone to get their information on the Coronavirus from reliable sources so that you can make informed decisions about your day to day activities.

Governor Mike DeWine and ODH Director Amy Acton announced a new website for citizens to get real-time information about the Coronavirus. The Ohio Department of Health website is updated daily.