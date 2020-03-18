Local food fighting on

Local Scioto County restaurants are open and adapting to the climate with new eating options.

Last week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine banned all dine-in options as an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. Since then, popular food venues and bars have had to reevaluate how to proceed with their business.

Some chain food options have laid off their wait staff, while others have pivoted to keep business running as usual.

One chain is providing meals for families with school-age children.

Select Arby’s within the area are participating in a program for school-age children. Through the end of the week, any present child is eligible for a free kid’s meal. At participating, AES owned Arby’s.

Local businesses are still up and running after an emergency meeting was held Monday morning to discuss how to proceed.

Hickies Hamburgers in New Boston have shut their doors. Yet, one can still get a slider, or their usual as curbside ordering and pickup is available for the foreseeable future.

In Wheelersburg, options like Fred’s are available as well. Both the front and back entrances are now pickup and ordering areas. Delivery is available through Door Dash for the time being.

Portsmouth’s Fred’s has not seen a hiccup in normalcy other than closing their dining hall.

Local restaurants are imploring citizens to shop local as the uncertainty of DeWine’s order banning dine-in options has no end date.

Other popular destinations in Portsmouth are seeing to it that those wanting their food can still have a bite. Carryout is an option for those looking for their usual. Restaurants participating in carry out are: Fork & Finger, Giovanni’s, The Malt Shop, Hot Head Burritos, The Scioto Ribber, Market Street Cafe, Fred’s, The Lofts, local Toro Loco branches, Ollie’s and Patsy’s Inn.

Sonora’s has called in pickup and delivery available as usual.

Although the bar is closed carryout is still available with Port City Pub, Patties & Pints, and the Portsmouth Brewing Company.

Currently Donald Trump has banned gatherings of 10 or more individuals and DeWine’s order, closing dine-in options, has no set end date.

By: Bailey Watts bwatts@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Bailey Watts (740) 353-3101 Ext 1931 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

