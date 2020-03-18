DeWine announces more closures

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave an update Wednesday discussing the Coronavirus and the state’s response.

During the conference DeWine stressed the importance of reserving tests for those displaying the most severe symptoms and encouraged everyone to practice social distancing to combat spread of COVID-19.

“If you’re feeling symptoms of what you think might be this virus, you should act like you have it,” said DeWine. “What that means is you should stay home. Any member of your family or person that lives with you in that home should also stay home. The best thing you can do, the most responsible, the most heroic, the most patriotic thing you can do is to stay isolated at home. Your family members, everyone that lives there needs to stay there as well. The vast majority of people that get this will be able to stay home, they will not need to be hospitalized.”

DeWine stated that if during this time symptoms worsen; you are advised to call your health care provider and, in the event, you have trouble breathing to visit an emergency room.

“While most people will in fact be able to remain at home the most important thing we can do right now, and I really can’t stress this enough, is to reserve the limited tests we have for those Ohioans that are the sickest and are the most at risk,” said DeWine.

DeWine stated that reserving tests is important in order to keep health workers and first responders healthy so they can continue to help the rest of us. Health professionals have stated they want to test the sickest individuals so they can best utilize personal protection equipment. By testing only the sickest individuals and efficiently. DeWine said it will help hospitals keep those with COVID-19 apart from other patients and allow scientists and disease experts understand how the virus is spread.

“This has to be done in a very targeted, methodical way which means who is tested needs to be decided by the doctors and scientists that are really at the front lines. With or without a test the virus is here. It lives among us, and we must be at war with it. We are at war with a dangerous and very very lethal enemy. This virus’s mission is to reproduce, and for it to go from person to person it needs our help. It cannot do its damage without us. We become the enablers, we become the ones that allow it to jump from person to person to person. We have this is our own control, how fast this spread and how widespread this spread. We have in our own hands not only our own safety, but the safety of our fellow citizens,” said DeWine. “This enemy is relentless, and it is using us as its host. It is using us to survive, to multiply, and to go from person to person. But we do have it within our ability to fight back.”

DeWine stated by staying at home we are fighting back and not allowing the virus to thrive and multiply. “It’s on us, but it certainly will take each and every one of us to win this battle.”

To further flatten the curve of the virus, DeWine announced new measures which would help stop the virus from spreading. These measures include the closing of 180 Bureau of Motor Vehicles locations and 52 Drivers Testing at the end of business Wednesday except for five that are essential for maintaining CDL licenses, necessary to transfer items during the COVID-19 crisis. DeWine stated that all operations will be moved to online, mail or simply paused for the time being. DeWine said he is asking for a grace period for license renewals, and advising all law enforcement agencies to temporarily cease tickets for expired license. DeWine also ordered barber shops, hairdressers, nail salons, spas, and tattoo shops be closed at the end of business Wednesday.

The Governor announced that they would not be asking libraries to close but would leave those decisions up to each library and county, stressing the importance of those facilities honoring social distancing guides and closing if they are unable to do so.

Regarding retail, service, and other businesses and nonprofits throughout the state, DeWine asked that the temperature of every employee be taken before coming to work each day and asked that the cleaning of surfaces be done aggressively.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

