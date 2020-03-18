VA limiting facility traffic

Chillicothe – The Chillicothe VA Medical Center and its Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) continue to adjust to the coronavirus epidemic in an effort to protect the Veterans we serve and minimize the risk of COVID-19.

As part of this effort, only Veterans with appointments and their essential caregiver support, employees, contractors, VA warehouse and mailroom deliveries and emergency services will be permitted on station. All other traffic will be directed off grounds and not allowed passed the screening station.

The Chillicothe VA’s gymnasium and pool are also closed to outside visitors and will be utilized for inpatient care only during this time. The Forrest E. Everhart golf course is also closed.

Those entering the VA’s facilities will continue to be pre-screened. At the Chillicothe campus, all traffic is to enter through the South Entrance and follow traffic signs to the screening locations along Cleveland Avenue. Patients entering the CBOCs will be screened at the door prior to admission into the facility.

The screening consists of three questions:

· Have you traveled in the past 14 days?

· Do you have a fever, shortness of breath, or cough?

· Have you had direct contact w/ a person who has lab-confirmed COVID-19/Coronavirus?

What can you do to protect yourself and others? Take everyday preventive actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

· Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call your healthcare provider. Veterans can call the VA, 740-773-1141, extension 5575, for guidance.

For information regarding what to know, what to do, and how VA is responding: https://go.usa.gov/xdMYt