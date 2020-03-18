DeWine signs executive order lifting unemployment benfit restrictions

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order lifting certain unemployment compensation benefit restrictions considering the COVID-19 emergency.

According to the order, many Ohio workers have and will continue to lose wages and employment due to the spread of COVID-19, and Ohio workers that have and will continue to lose wages and employment due to the spread of COVID-19 have and will apply for unemployment compensation benefits through the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (“OJFS”).

Workers with such lost wages have not been considered eligible for unemployment compensation benefits.

The order read, “I, Mike DeWine, Governor of the State of Ohio, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution of the United States, specifically the implied police powers of the 10th Amendment, the Constitution of the State of Ohio, Article III, Section 5, and the laws of this State, do hereby order and direct that: 1. Unemployed workers will include individuals requested by a medical professional, local health authority, or employer to be isolated or quarantined as a consequence of COVID-19 even if not actually diagnosed with COV-19; and

2. Individuals totally or partially unemployed, or who are participating in the SharedWork Ohio Program will not be required to serve a waiting period before receiving unemployment insurance or SharedWork benefits; and

3. Any benefit paid on these unemployment claims shall not be charged to the account of the employer who otherwise would have been charged but instead shall be charged to the mutualized account, except reimbursing employers; and

4. Waiver of work search requirements shall include those individuals requested by a medical professional, local health authority or employer to be isolated or quarantined as a consequence of COVID-19 even if not actually diagnosed with COV-19; and

5. Penalties for late reporting and payments will be waived for employers affected by COVID-19.”

The orders are to apply only to those workers that do not have access to leave benefits from their employer and took effect immediately after it was signed Monday.

DeWine stated the order would remain in full force and effect until the emergency no longer exists as determined by the Director of Health and the Executive Director of the Emergency Management Agency in consultation with the Governor, who will coordinate State response efforts and terminate the emergency upon the recommendation of appropriate officials of the other responding State departments and agencies.

