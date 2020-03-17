SOMC Update Regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19) Patient Communication and Testing

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) will implement two new services during the COVID-19 pandemic. SOMC will offer the following services:

1. SOMC’s COVID-19 Patient Information and Testing Hotline:

SOMC staff will be available to answer questions regarding COVID-19 and also screen for symptoms or exposure to issue an order for testing if needed. The hotline number is (740) 356-CARE (2273).

2. Drive-up COVID-19 Testing: SOMC will offer a drive-up testing center located outside SOMC’s Madonna Hall. The tent is directly across from the SOMC Friends Center/LIFE Center Parking Lot.

All will enter through the 18th Street side and exit onto Kinneys Lane. All must register through the hotline (740) 356-CARE (2273) before being tested. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. The call center will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for questions.Those who call the

hotline will be given the location and screening guidelines.

Please remember:

» Only patients triaged through SOMC’s

COVID-19 Patient Information and Testing

Hotline will have samples collected and tested.

» Patients who call the hotline and meet criteria

will be directed to the testing location.

» Patients who are tested at the drive-up testing

site will be given post-test instructions.

» Test results will take 3-5 days to process. Once

received, results will be provided directly to the

patient and the referring provider.

» SOMC’s drive-up site is a sample collection site

only. This site is not a care center or evaluation site.

» If patients are experiencing respiratory

symptoms and need immediate care, they will

be referred to the emergency department.

» Those who visit the drive-up site will be

required to show a method of identification,

standard demographic and insurance

information in order to be registered.

» All sample collections will be performed while

those being tested remain in their vehicles.

» All staff collecting samples will be required to

wear personal protective equipment for their

safety and the safety of those being tested.

» The primary care provider of those who are

tested will be notified.

» Those who are tested will be notified with the

results and provided additional guidance if the

sample comes back positive.

For Additional Information Regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19):

» Please refer to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19. This is a rapidly evolving situation, and SOMC is committed to providing updates about COVID-19 and

testing procedures as they arise. For more information, please visit www.somc.org.