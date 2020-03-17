Educational content for kids popping up amid COVID-19

While schools across the state of Ohio begun their three weeklong extended spring break under the orders of Governor Mike DeWine Monday, several groups locally and nationally have started online activities and programs to keep children entertained and educated while COVID-19 keeps them homebound.

The Cincinnati Zoo, which closed its doors Sunday as a precaution, announced that to keep the community connected they would be hosting a Home Safari Facebook Live session each weekday at 3 p.m. Each session will highlight an animal and provide an activity that you can do at home. The first session, which took place Monday, featured Fiona the hippo.

Some subscription-based websites have also waived fees in light of COVID-19 in an effort to provide activities to children. MysteryScience.com has pulled their most popular lessons and are offering them free to anyone, with more lessons being available by creating a free account. Short mini-lessons are available which are completely digital, and full lessons include an activity.

The activities are designed to use supplies you are likely to have at home. The educational company Scholastic set up a “Learn from Home” website in response to the Coronavirus pandemic, with categories for ages PreK-K, Grades 1-2, Grades 3-5 and Grades 6+. The website already has seven full days of content available for each age group, with an extra two weeks of content coming soon. With roughly three hours of content each day, the website includes articles and stories, videos, and learning challenges in addition to virtual field trips. The website can be accessed on any device.

Science Mom, an educational channel, announced it would be hosting live-streamed math and science lessons on Facebook 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, with replays available on the Science Mom YouTube channel for those stuck at home. The lessons are aimed at children ages 7-12 but are family-friendly and will last roughly two hours long. The streams will consist of both a science and math lesson, interactive games and stories.

Additionally, The Age of Learning Company, behind websites like ABCMouse, is offering free home access to ABCMouse, as well as its other sites Reading IQ and Adventure Academy, to schools affected by closures.

Additional websites like National Geographic children, Typing Club, History for children, Squiggle Park, Khan Academy and Storyline are full of free educational content for various age groups.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach: Ivy Potter

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved