Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State ReStore to Suspend Pick-Ups and Deliveries Temporarily

Huntington, WV – Out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State ReStore will halt donation pick-ups and deliveries of purchases effective Wednesday, March 18.

The ReStore is currently open during regular shopping hours — Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — but Habitat will be monitoring the situation and may alter the hours of operation if necessary. Donations are still being accepted at the ReStore located at 240 Third Avenue in Huntington.

The ReStore’s hours of operation are subject to change, so customers are encouraged to check the Facebook page daily.

Additionally, Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State will postpone the second annual She Nailed It! Social & Competition that was scheduled for Saturday, April 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Black Sheep Harley-Davidson. This event will be rescheduled, and an announcement will be made when a new date is determined.

We appreciate your support, and we pray that all of our customers stay safe and healthy during this difficult time!

About Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State

Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Our service area includes Cabell County, WV, Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio and Boyd and Greenup counties in Kentucky. For more information on how to become involved or volunteer, please call (304) 523-4822, visit us online at www.hfhtristate.org or follow us on Facebook at Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State.