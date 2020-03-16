Ohio health director to order “Health Emergency” closing polls

According to a series of tweets from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine polls will be closed Tuesday, March 17.

After a Franklin Common Pleas judge denied the request to postpone the primary election slated for March 17, DeWine took to Twitter late Monday evening, announcing Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton will order the polls closed as a health emergency.

“Logistically, under these extraordinary circumstances, it simply isn’t possible to hold an election tomorrow that will be considered legitimate by Ohioans,” DeWine tweeted. “During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, to conduct an election tomorrow would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at an unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus.”

DeWine announced the order on his Twitter tagging the director and Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

“As such, @DrAmyActon will order the polls closed as a health emergency. While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State @FrankLaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity.”

This is a developing story and the Daily Times will have more information as it becomes available

