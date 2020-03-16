Closures affect gyms, other public venues

PORTSMOUTH — In his latest press conference addressing the public with updated information, Ohio governor Mike DeWine announced the closure of all gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys, among other public venues where there is the potential of gatherings of 50 or more people for an undetermined period of time in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19 among Ohio’s citizens.

In a tweet released during DeWine’s latest press conference Monday afternoon, the governor stated, “Today we will be issuing an order to close gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, bowling alleys, indoor water parks, movie theaters, and trampoline parks across the state until further notice. This will take effect at the close of business. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady”.

This latest series of closures follows suit in the state’s attempt to halt the spread of the deadly pandemic otherwise known as the coronavirus. DeWine also announced his recommendation for Ohio’s primary election which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 17th to be postponed until Tuesday, June 2nd.

”I believe when we look back on this, we’ll be happy we did this,” DeWine added in a later tweet. “The votes that have already been cast will still be counted – and this recommendation would allow others to vote in the future. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady”.

Please check with The Daily Times for other updated information regarding business closures as it becomes available.

The SOMC Life Center, along with other fitness centers and public venues, are the most recent subject of state-mandated closures in attempt to prevent widespread exposure to the COVID-19 virus, Ohio governor Mike DeWine announced Monday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Staff Report

