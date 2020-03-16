Prepare, don’t panic

As more cases of COVID-19 are being confirmed in the United States, many are choosing to self-quarantine or have been recommended to do so due to preexisting health conditions or potential contact with the coronavirus.

While it is suggested to make preparations in the event that quarantine is necessary, organizations like the American Red Cross have compiled emergency shopping lists to guide the public in what to buy, and prevent them from overstocking on items that may not be necessary.

According to the American Red Cross, shoppers should have a supply of food staples and household supplies like laundry detergent and bathroom items, feminine hygiene items, and diapers if you have small children.

It is advised that at least a 30 day supply of prescription medications, with other health supplies on hand including pain relievers, antacids, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes and vitamins. Hand sanitizers with 60% alcohol or higher, hand soap and EPA-registered household disinfectants are suggested to keep hands and surfaces sanitized.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests a two-week supply of food for each member of the household, including pets. Canned, boxed and shelf-stable items are suggested, with frozen foods and some longer-lasting fresh produce items (apples, pomegranates, lemons, limes, etc.) good to have on hand. Bottled water, juice, coffee and tea are also suggested items, but it is important to remember that water supply should not be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Experts are warning the public against buying bulk items out of panic, such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies, and instead advising families to make a list and plan for what they will really need in a 14-day quarantine.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

