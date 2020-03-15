Walmart and Kroger alter hours

Walmart has announced it will be altering hours, joining a growing list of grocery and discount store chains in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Walmart announced Saturday that all its stores, including Neighborhood Markets, would be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting Sunday, March 15, until further notice.

“This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing,” said Dacona Smith, Executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Stores already operating under more reduced hours will keep those schedules.

Walmart has implemented a temporary COVID-19 emergency leave policy to support associates who may be in need.

“To our associates, thank you for your incredible work during this time. I know it hasn’t always been easy, but your entire Walmart family is so proud of what you are doing and the important difference you are making, both for your neighbors and for your country,” said Smith.

Store associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled.

Kroger also announced starting Sunday, March 15, Kroger stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. for the immediate future.

The new hours will allow employees to focus on cleaning and replenishing stocks.

“At Kroger, our customers are like family. And like you, during these last few weeks we’ve been focused on doing all the things we need to do to keep our families safe and healthy,” said Chairman and CEO, Rodney McMullen.

