Scioto shutting down

Several events within Scioto County and the state have been canceled or postponed.

Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine declared all gatherings of 100 or more people are now prohibited within the state. As a result, many of the upcoming events have seen postponements, suspensions or outright cancellations.

DeWine’s announcement came during a press event in which he updated the public on COVID-19 in the Buckeye state.

Schools statewide are suspended for three weeks beginning after class on Monday, the 16th.

On Friday, the Ohio department of health confirmed the number of confirmed cases had more than doubled. Offically, there are now 13 cases.

In our state’s capital, the Columbus Zoo has officially closed its doors until April 6th. The Columbus Metropolitan Library system closed its main library and all 22 branches.

COSI, the Center of Science and Industry will be shut down for three weeks. The Ohio History Center and Ohio Village is now closed to the public.

The Columbus Crew and Columbus Blue Jackets, in accordance with their governing organizations, have closed their stadiums and postponed all games.

Seventh ranked Ohio State University’s basketball season has come to a premature end.

The remaining conference basketball tournaments are being canceled. The NCAA originally planned on holding the NCAA tournament behind closed doors, but when teams announced they refused to travel, entirely canceled the tournament.

Other major league sporting events are seeing their share as well.

MLB has canceled all remaining spring training matches and has pushed opening day back, by at least two weeks. The Master’s, the first major golfing tournament of the year has also been postponed.

St.Patricks day celebrations and parades from Columbus to Portsmouth may not see the light of day.

The Shamrock Club of Columbus has canceled both the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Columbus and the Irish Family Reunion.

In Dublin, the parade and the opening of the Dublin Link bridge have been postponed.

Locally, The 7 Nations Celtic Club announced the parade will be rescheduled to a later date. Port City Pub has held most of the Irish festivities, but the bagpipers and traditional dancing is a nonstarter.

The Portsmouth Area Arts Council had preciously been postponed and now performances from local schools such as Wheelersburg High school, have been suspended.

The Vern Riffe Center of the Arts at Shawnee State University has rescheduled events in March to reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus COVID-19.

These include: Junie B. Jones, Finding Neverland, Books Build Bridges Special Lecture, Q4 Guitar Ensemble, Million Dollar Reunion, and Mary Poppins

Both the Alzheimer’s Association’s Volunteer Open House & Happy Hour and PALS March Purse Bingo has been canceled due to COVID concerns.

With the threat of spreading COVID-19 on the rise, the Portsmouth PD warns of foot traffic into various city offices. They urge citizens to utilize various online tools to pay bills or request services.

Scioto County Sheriff’s Office has prohibited all inmate visits until further notice.

New Boston City Council, their meeting set for Tuesday the 17th has also been postponed until Tuesday, March 24th.

The City would like to limit the possibility of an outbreak within Scioto County.

In West Portsmouth, the Earl Thomas Conley concert has been postponed. May 9th, is the new set date.

Across the state, sports, festivals, and gatherings are being axed due to the rising COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort of containment, Spring events are effective, shut down.

Events are cancelled as COVID crisis rises

By: Bailey Watts bwatts@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Bailey Watts (740) 353-3101 Ext 1931 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Bailey Watts (740) 353-3101 Ext 1931

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights