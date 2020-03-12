Governor suspends ohio schools

Beginning after school on Monday, classes will be canceled statewide.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday schools public and private are being placed under an elongated spring break. The three-week hiatus will begin Monday afternoon.

“We know this will impact families. We understand the sacrifice this will entail, but this is the right thing to do,” said DeWine.

Daycares will remain unaffected by the decree from the Ohio Governor.

Academics and sporting events are closing in the wake of COVID-19, now labeled as a “pandemic.”

Collegiate institutions have begun a process of transferring into strictly online classes. While some are suspending classes all-together for durations of time.

Portsmouth City Schools are taking what they call is a “proactive approach” to the developing situation.

Monday, March 16th, classes will be canceled to allow instructors to prepare academic content for long-term closure.

“The health, safety, and welfare of our students, staff and community is our most important priority.” Portsmouth City Schools would said via Facebook.

The Daily Times reached out to other districts within the county and have not received a comment back.

High-school athletic tournaments are being postponed until further notice via OHSAA.

In the press conference, DeWine announced that a fifth case in Ohio has been confirmed and 52 are under investigation. By next week, the number is expected to double. In an effort to limit the spread of the virus, Dr. Amy Acton, Director of the Ohio Department of Health signed an order.

Gatherings of more than 100 people are now prohibited within the state.

“We are in a crisis and we have to treat it that way,” DeWine said on Thursday. This comes three days after the governor declared Ohio, under a state of emergency.

Excluded from the ban are: offices, schools, restaurants, and retail stores. It does not apply to religious gatherings or gatherings of first amendment protected speech either.

Scioto county votes on Tuesday. Voting is also exempt from the ban on gatherings.

Ohio Governor DeWine announced schools public and private are being placed under an elongated spring break. High-school athletic tournaments are being postponed and mass gatherings are prohibited as the number of confirmed cases rises.

By: Bailey Watts bwatts@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Bailey Watts (740) 353-3101 Ext 1931 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Bailey Watts (740) 353-3101 Ext 1931

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights