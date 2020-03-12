Scioto County Children Services names Interm Director

The Board and Dr. Fuller have reached a mutually beneficial agreement to Dr. Fuller’s early release from her contract with the agency.

The Board will be moving as quickly as possible to determine a replacement for Dr. Fuller and is pleased to announce that Vicki Evans has been named Interim Executive Director until a permanent Executive Director can be found.

The Board is excited about the additional staff that has been hired in recent months and the many changes that are being made in the agency’s policies and procedures to strengthen our commitment to the children of our region.