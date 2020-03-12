Walking to the pub

A “Volunteer Open House & Happy Hour” is being held for seeking philanthropist.

The Alzheimer’s Association is holding a “Volunteer Open House & Happy Hour” on Wednesday, March 18th at Port City Pub. Here, one can learn how to become part of the team behind the Southern Ohio Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

While there is no charge to attend the Volunteer Open House & Happy Hour, the organization does ask people to RSVP.

Jeff Dehner, a walk manager, is looking for more to join the team that crafted the last walk in 2019. In October, the walk was held at Shawnee State University with over 300 participants. Nearly $42,000 was raised for Alzheimer’s research.

“Our goal is to do even better this year!” Dehner stated in an email, and explained just what to expect at the 2020 walk.

Music, food, and raffle prizes will be held and the Walk, is approximately 2 miles long through downtown Portsmouth. Dehner states, it’s a “non-competitive” walk, no need to worry of failure or setting a new world record.

If one chooses, they may not walk at all. Raising awareness and support are the main goals of the Walk.

Alzheimer’s, is a disease held by more than 5 million Americans. 220,000 reside within the Buckeye state alone. Nationwide, 600 communities hold the Walk to End Alzheimer’s each year according to alz.org.

It is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s research, education, and caregiver support. For the Portsmouth Walk, there is no registration fee. Dehner strongly encourages everyone who registers to help us raise money to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

The walk manager states anyone who raises $100 or more will receive an official shirt, not available for purchase.

To RSVP online for the Happy Hour, walkhappyhour.eventbrite.com is the website needed or email Dehner at jdehner@alz.org. Direct registration for the Walk is available, and can be done so online at alz.org/walk.

Alz walk open house & happy hour

By: Bailey Watts

