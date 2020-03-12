Ohio schools to close Monday due to COVID-19

COLUMBUS – On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine announced that all Ohio K-12 schools will close for an “extended spring break” on Monday, March 16 until April 3.

“At the close of school on Monday is when the school closure starts until April 3. All K-12 schools: Public, private, charter,” DeWine tweeted.

During the news conference, DeWine stated students will receive an extended spring break and not return to school until April 3 due to the spread of COVID-19. DeWine said once those three weeks have passed the health officials and educators will reevaluate whether students should return to in-person classes.

“Schools: From what we can tell based on what has happened elsewhere — unless a child has another medical problem, the risk of death from #COVID19 for a child is not very high, but kids are potential carriers,” DeWine tweeted on his Twitter page. “We know this will impact families. We understand the sacrifice this will entail, but this is the right thing to do.”

For more information about the virus or questions call the coronavirus hotline number at 833-427-5634 or 833-4-ASK ODH.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

