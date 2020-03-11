Indictments handed down

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on March 6 and returned 26 Public Indictments and 5 Secret Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
RAYMOND ZIMMERMAN, 21
Lucasville, was indicted on :
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Drugs
TERRI LEE BACA, 46
Springfield, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
ALEAH RENEE JONES, 22
Springfield, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
JAMES ELLIOTT, 44
Lucasville, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
DAVID P. BOGGS, 69
Lucasville, was indicted on:
2 Counts of Dereliction of Duty
AMBER LYNN ULERY, 40
Otway, was indicted on:
9 Counts of Theft
Theft from a Person in a Protected Class
2 Counts Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Telecommunications Fraud
9 Counts of Forgery
JASON J. DERRACCO, 50
Columbus, was indicted on:
9 Counts of Theft
Theft from a Person in a Protected Class
2 Counts Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Telecommunications Fraud
9 Counts of Forgery
GUY O. FARLEY, 51
West Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
2 Counts Possessing Criminal Tools
2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Heroin
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
JULIA TIFFANY MAGURE, 42
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
TODD J. COLLIGNON, 39
Blue Creek, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
STEVEN RAY WILCOXSON, 36
Dayton, was indicted on:
2 Counts Tampering with Evidence
Possessing Criminal Tools
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Heroin
SARA MARIE CLAAR, 31
Springfield, was indicted on:
2 Counts Tampering with Evidence
Possessing Criminal Tools
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Heroin
TOMMY LEE CLIFFORD JONES, 35
Dayton, was indicted on:
2 Counts Tampering with Evidence
Possessing Criminal Tools
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Heroin
KACEY DEMARR BANKS, 27
Detroit, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Heroin
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
LEMAR DARWIN McKENZIE, JR., 38
Cleveland, Ohio, was indicted on:
Obstructing Official Business
Resisting Arrest
Trafficking in Heroin
Possession of Heroin
ANTONIO G. MARSHALL, 23
Cleveland, was indicted on:
Obstructing Official Business
Resisting Arrest
Trafficking in Heroin
Possession of Heroin
KATI N. HALL, 31
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
DEVIN BLAKE McKENZIE, 22
Minford, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
CODY D. THACKER, 27
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Possession of Drugs
CHRISTOPHER M. ELDRIDGE, 36
West Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Having Weapons while under Disability
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Cocaine
AMBER M. SHIVELEY, 20
Blue Creek, was indicted on:
Having Weapons while under Disability
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Cocaine
ROBERT E. LONG, JR., 34
Lucasville, was indicted on:
Possession of a Deadly Weapon while under Detention
LARRY E. CLINE, JR., 30
Lucasville, was indicted on:
Possession of a Deadly Weapon while under Detention
JASON S. MIREE, 34
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
KYLE A. SNYDER, 23
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Possession of Cocaine
JONATHON N. CHARLES, 24
Minford, was indicted on:
Possession of Cocaine