Indictments handed down

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on March 6 and returned 26 Public Indictments and 5 Secret Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

RAYMOND ZIMMERMAN, 21

Lucasville, was indicted on :

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Drugs

TERRI LEE BACA, 46

Springfield, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

ALEAH RENEE JONES, 22

Springfield, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

JAMES ELLIOTT, 44

Lucasville, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

DAVID P. BOGGS, 69

Lucasville, was indicted on:

2 Counts of Dereliction of Duty

AMBER LYNN ULERY, 40

Otway, was indicted on:

9 Counts of Theft

Theft from a Person in a Protected Class

2 Counts Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Telecommunications Fraud

9 Counts of Forgery

JASON J. DERRACCO, 50

Columbus, was indicted on:

9 Counts of Theft

Theft from a Person in a Protected Class

2 Counts Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Telecommunications Fraud

9 Counts of Forgery

GUY O. FARLEY, 51

West Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

2 Counts Possessing Criminal Tools

2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Heroin

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

JULIA TIFFANY MAGURE, 42

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

TODD J. COLLIGNON, 39

Blue Creek, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

STEVEN RAY WILCOXSON, 36

Dayton, was indicted on:

2 Counts Tampering with Evidence

Possessing Criminal Tools

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Heroin

SARA MARIE CLAAR, 31

Springfield, was indicted on:

2 Counts Tampering with Evidence

Possessing Criminal Tools

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Heroin

TOMMY LEE CLIFFORD JONES, 35

Dayton, was indicted on:

2 Counts Tampering with Evidence

Possessing Criminal Tools

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Heroin

KACEY DEMARR BANKS, 27

Detroit, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

LEMAR DARWIN McKENZIE, JR., 38

Cleveland, Ohio, was indicted on:

Obstructing Official Business

Resisting Arrest

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of Heroin

ANTONIO G. MARSHALL, 23

Cleveland, was indicted on:

Obstructing Official Business

Resisting Arrest

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of Heroin

KATI N. HALL, 31

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

DEVIN BLAKE McKENZIE, 22

Minford, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

CODY D. THACKER, 27

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Possession of Drugs

CHRISTOPHER M. ELDRIDGE, 36

West Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Cocaine

AMBER M. SHIVELEY, 20

Blue Creek, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Cocaine

ROBERT E. LONG, JR., 34

Lucasville, was indicted on:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon while under Detention

LARRY E. CLINE, JR., 30

Lucasville, was indicted on:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon while under Detention

JASON S. MIREE, 34

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

KYLE A. SNYDER, 23

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Possession of Cocaine

JONATHON N. CHARLES, 24

Minford, was indicted on:

Possession of Cocaine