Rubyville Fire Department receives recognition

The Rubyville Fire Department received recognition for service.

Members of the Rubyville Volunteer Fire Department were recently recognized for their critical service as a first responder organization to the local community. According to Fire Chief, Miles Horsley, (who just celebrated 45 years on the department) there are 21 “all-volunteer” firefighters comprising the squad; among which are two women firefighters.

Chief Horsely also stated that they “take pride in the equipment and firehouse.” That is abundantly obvious as one quickly notes the spic-and-span cleanliness of the facility, and the eagerness of the firefighters to share information regarding the community supports the “new” building has received.

A Certificate of Recognition was presented to Chief Horsely by Mary Crist on behalf of the Scioto Valley Volunteers Chapter, National Society, United States Daughters of 1812, Ohio Society. Words of appreciation for the brave, volunteer service provided by the firefighters were expressed by Crist on behalf of the SVV members. Along with the certificate, the firefighters were honored with a “luncheon” to enjoy during their monthly service training meeting.

Participating in this event of the SVV Chapter’s “Goodies for Our Good and Brave,” along with SVV Committee Chairman Mary Crist, with Naomi Shewman and Beth Normand. For information regarding membership, please visit the Ohio Society, U.S.D. 1812 website at www.ohio daughters.org/ohio1812 or visit us on Facebook.

Pictured left to right: Beth Normand, Fire Chief Miles Horsley, Mary Crist and Naomi Shewman

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

