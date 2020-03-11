Portsmouth City Health Department and Scioto County Health Department COVID-19 Update.

At 8:14 am Wednesday David Byers, MD, Portsmouth City Health Department Medical Director received the results from Lab Corp that the COVID-19 test result submitted was negative. It is important to remember that the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is still low, however:

The risk assessment remains the same:

• For most of the American public, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus at this time, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low.

• People in communities where ongoing community spread with the virus that causes COVID-19 has been reported are at elevated, though still relatively low, risk of exposure.

• Healthcare workers caring for patients with COVID-19 are at elevated risk of exposure.

• Close contacts of persons with COVID-19 also are at elevated risk of exposure.

• Travelers returning from affected international locations where community spread is occurring also are at elevated risk of exposure.

The CDC reminds persons to:

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

· Stay home when you are sick.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

· Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

o CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.

o Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

o If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

If you would like more information on the COVID-19 Outbreak please see the CDC and Ohio Department of Health websites.