Minford and Wheelersburg win Academic Tournament

Minford High School, led by Coach Brett Oakes, took home the Division I Southern Ohio Academic Tournament Championship on March 5, while Oakes’ twin brother Brian Oakes led his Wheelersburg High School team to win the Division II Championship.

Portsmouth (Coach Julie Horn) and Clay (Coach Cindy Parkes) won the Div. I and II. Runners-Up title, respectively.

“We finished fourth in our regular season league, and that’s one of the reasons this was maybe one of the more gratifying wins we had because we came into the tournament and won four straight matches to win the title. It just shows how my kids have improved over the course of the year,” said Coach Brett Oakes of Minford.

More than 150 students from 16 school districts participated in the Southern Ohio Academic Competition Tournament held at SSU on March 5. Participating schools included Scioto County Career and Technical Center, Green, Minford, New Boston, Northwest, Notre Dame, Portsmouth, and Rock Hill in Division I, and Clay, East, Oak Hill, South Webster, Valley, West, Wheelersburg, and Piketon in Division II.

“We lost some seniors that were critical to our team last year and it took us a while to learn how to play without them, but we eventually did and it just came together at the end of the year. The kids worked so hard and practiced after school,” said Coach Brian Oakes of Wheelersburg.

He said his team was “super excited” to win this year.

Tournament winners and the League winner (Portsmouth HS) will advance to the 36th annual OAC Regional Competition on April 18, 2020, at Ohio University Lancaster in Lancaster, OH. Teams that win the Regional Competition will advance to the State Competition in Columbus on May 2, 2020.

Minford Division I Champions. Photo: Back Row: Coach Brett Oakes, Cole Morrison, Isaac Dever, Jesse Cantrell, Will Gilbert, Evan Wheeler, Matthew Koverman, Brody Pack. Front Row: Jimmy Adams, Lorelei Martin, Sarah Roberson, Madison Cavins, Racheal Ray https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_DIVISION-I_CHAMPS_MINFORD_SOACTOURNAMENT_2020.jpg Minford Division I Champions. Photo: Back Row: Coach Brett Oakes, Cole Morrison, Isaac Dever, Jesse Cantrell, Will Gilbert, Evan Wheeler, Matthew Koverman, Brody Pack. Front Row: Jimmy Adams, Lorelei Martin, Sarah Roberson, Madison Cavins, Racheal Ray Submitted Photos Wheelersburg Division II Champions. Photo: Front Row (left to right): Rachel Davenport, Rohit Kataria, Austin Meyers. Back row from left to right: Coach Brian Oakes, Lyndsay Heimbach, Kate Gilmore, Tanner Sevenson, Justin Janney, Mason Nolan, Quin Whitley, Hannah Skiver. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_DIVISION-II_CHAMPS_WHEELERSBURG_SOACTOURNAMENT_2020.jpg Wheelersburg Division II Champions. Photo: Front Row (left to right): Rachel Davenport, Rohit Kataria, Austin Meyers. Back row from left to right: Coach Brian Oakes, Lyndsay Heimbach, Kate Gilmore, Tanner Sevenson, Justin Janney, Mason Nolan, Quin Whitley, Hannah Skiver. Submitted Photos

