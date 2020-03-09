SSU warns of possible Coronavirus cases

Shawnee State University has sent out a campus alert about the Coronavirus Monday evening.

According to the alert, “three suspected Coronavirus cases are under investigation at SSU.”

The alert also states that other possible contacts are being quarantined at this time.

In a statement sent out to media outlets Monday evening, SSU stated the text was not a hoax and is working closely with the Portsmouth City Health Department.

“Shawnee State University announced that three suspected coronavirus cases are under investigation on its campus. The University is working with the Portsmouth City Health Department and all persons who were possibly in contact are being quarantined. The Health Department anticipates the results of testing by Wednesday evening. Shawnee State officials said there will be no interruption in campus operations at this time. Updates are being provided at shawnee.edu/health. Questions may be directed to the Portsmouth City Health Department at 740-354-8931,” the release stated.

This is a developing story and the Daily Times will have more as it becomes available.

