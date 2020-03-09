Local lawyer arrested in Florida

A local lawyer has been arrested in Florida after fleeing the state.

Robert Hoover, 57, of Portsmouth, was arrested March 4 in Volusia County, Florida. The Ohioan is currently in custody in the Sunshine State.

In October, Hoover was arrested on three charges. One charge of a misdemeanor and two first degree felonies.

Two charges of aggravated burglary, felonies of the first degree, and one first degree misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing currently face Hoover.

In January a summons was issued to appear before Judge Mark Kuhn for a hearing. At the hearing the defendant with a representing counsel entered a plea of “not guilty.”

Representing Hoover are three defense attorneys: Andrew Sturgill, Edward Wolery and Marie C. Moraleja Hoover.

The third attorney is Hoover’s wife.

Representing the State of Ohio are two attorneys. The first being Shane Tieman, the county prosecutor and the second, Travis Vieux. A criminal pretrial was set for the beginning of March. The defendant failed to show.

Previously, the court was notified, the defendant failed to show for either drug test, as part of the bond set by the court. His wife informed the court that he was out of town and unable to fulfill the required drug test.

The defendant was not permitted to leave the state without notifying the probation department. Further failures to adhere to bond terms would result in action being taken against the defendant.

Hoover’s failure to attend the pretrial, was the nail in the coffin. The court issued a warrant for the lawyer’s arrest and ordered the bond forfeited.

As of March 5, Sturgill, one of Hoover’s defending attorneys, has filed a motion to withdraw himself from the defense party.

Currently, Hoover is in custody as a fugitive in Volusia County, Florida, and awaiting further procedures with the trial.

Hoover, a practicing attorney, was facing two felony and one misdemeanor charge when he left the state. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_Screenshot_2020-03-09-Volusia-County-Corrections-Public-Access.jpg Hoover, a practicing attorney, was facing two felony and one misdemeanor charge when he left the state.

By: Bailey Watts bwatts@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Bailey Watts (740) 353-3101 Ext 1931 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Bailey Watts (740) 353-3101 Ext 1931

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights