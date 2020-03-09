Two awarded scholarships at Music Festival

Two students were each awarded $1,000 music scholarships in front of a packed house during the 78th Annual Scioto County Honors Music Festival.

Aaliyah Browning, from Valley High School, has been accepted to both Marshall and Morehead State Universities and their respective music programs. She plans to study music education and will be pursuing a vocal music education degree. Aaliyah has participated in choir throughout her high school career. Her choir director at Valley High School is Myra Parker.

William Gilbert, from Minford High School, has been accepted to both Ohio University and Morehead State University and intends to pursue a degree in music education. His primary instrument is clarinet and he has been a member of the Scioto County Honors Music Festival for the past 4 years. He is also a member of the Select Choir at Minford High School and the Portsmouth Wind Symphony. William’s band director at Minford High School is Adam Porter.

“We were fortunate to have three amazing guest conductors this year. They did a great job with the students and the students seemed to be very appreciative of the time they spent together. This event provides a great learning opportunity for both the students and their directors,” said South Central Ohio ESC Gifted Services Coordinator Sharee Price.

Sponsors for the Music Festival included: The Scioto Foundation, GE Aviation/ Peebles Test Operation, Portsmouth Rotary Club, Richard D. Marting Foundation, Shawnee State University Community Grant, Southern Ohio Medical Center, William and Barbara Burke, Dr. Paul Crabtree, DESCO Federal Credit Union, Glockner Family Foundation, Mrs. Roalee Greene, Dr. Michael Martin, Portsmouth Area Arts Council, and Dr. Wayne and Mrs. Saundra Wheeler.

